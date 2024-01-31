Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama 14-6, Georgia 14-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Alabama has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine contests by 21 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 109-88 margin over the Tigers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Alabama's win on Saturday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Mark Sears, who scored 21 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Aaron Estrada, who scored 18 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Florida on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 102-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gators. Georgia has struggled against Florida recently, as their game on Saturday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by RJ Melendez, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 1 assists. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Russel Tchewa was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Georgia were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. This was only their first loss (out of four games) when they've passed the ball that well.

The Crimson Tide pushed their record up to 14-6 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.5 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Alabama and Georgia are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.6 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Alabama against Georgia in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 108-59 victory. With Alabama ahead 54-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.