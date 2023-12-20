Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 4-6, Georgia 7-3

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 20th at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid win over the Red Flash, taking the game 72-65.

Meanwhile, Georgia waltzed into their game Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 66-58. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.9% better than the opposition, as Georgia's was.

Georgia can attribute much of their success to Silas Demary Jr., who scored 12 points along with six rebounds.

The Mountaineers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 4-6 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-3.