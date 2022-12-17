Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Alabama State 1-8; Georgia Tech 6-4

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be playing at home against the Alabama State Hornets at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Georgia Tech received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 75-59 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Guard Miles Kelly (15 points), forward Jalon Moore (15 points), and guard Dallan Coleman (13 points) were the top scorers for the Yellow Jackets.

Meanwhile, Alabama State came up short against the North Alabama Lions last Wednesday, falling 71-63.

The losses put Georgia Tech at 6-4 and Alabama State at 1-8. Georgia Tech is 2-1 after losses this season, the Hornets 1-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.