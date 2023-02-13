Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Grambling

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 9-16; Grambling 16-8

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers haven't won a matchup against the Prairie View A&M Panthers since Feb. 10 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Grambling and Prairie View A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Assembly Center. Grambling should still be riding high after a win, while the Panthers will be looking to right the ship.

Grambling strolled past the Texas Southern Tigers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 65-46.

Meanwhile, the contest between Prairie View A&M and the Southern Jaguars this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Prairie View A&M falling 79-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Grambling is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Prairie View A&M have struggled against the spread on the road.

Grambling's victory brought them up to 16-8 while Prairie View A&M's defeat pulled them down to 9-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Less enviably, Prairie View A&M has only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Panthers.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Grambling.