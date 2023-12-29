Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Wright State 6-6, Green Bay 6-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wright State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Wright State Raiders and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Resch Center. Wright State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Wright State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 19 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Fighting Muskies at home to the tune of 101-54. That 101-54 margin sets a new team best for Wright State this season.

Meanwhile, Green Bay scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They claimed a resounding 79-46 victory over the Raiders at home. That looming 79-46 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Green Bay yet this season.

The win got the Raiders back to even at 6-6. As for the Phoenix, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.1 points per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 63.5 points per game. The only thing between Wright State and another offensive beatdown is Green Bay. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went Wright State's way against Green Bay in their previous matchup back in February as Wright State made off with a 77-57 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wright State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wright State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.