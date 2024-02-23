Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Princeton 19-3, Harvard 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Princeton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Harvard Crimson will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Lavietes Pavilion without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Princeton has not done well against the Bulldogs recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Tigers walked away with a 73-62 victory over the Bulldogs.

Columbia typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Harvard proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 80-75.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 19-3 with that victory, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.6 points per game. As for the Crimson, their victory bumped their record up to 13-9.

As for their game on Friday, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for Princeton against the Crimson in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 89-58 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Princeton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Princeton is a solid 7-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Princeton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.