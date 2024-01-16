Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Purdue 15-2, Indiana 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana does have the home-court advantage, but Purdue is expected to win by 9.5 points.

Last Saturday, the Boilermakers strolled past the Nittany Lions with points to spare, taking the game 95-78.

Among those leading the charge was Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 20 rebounds. Those 20 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Braden Smith was another key contributor, scoring six points along with 11 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.9% better than the opposition, a fact Indiana proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Golden Gophers by a score of 74-62.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trey Galloway, who scored ten points along with seven assists and four steals. Another player making a difference was Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Boilermakers' win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 15-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 24.3 points. As for the Hoosiers, their win bumped their record up to 12-5.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Purdue just can't miss this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Purdue came up short against Indiana in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 79-71. Can Purdue avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Purdue is a big 9.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.