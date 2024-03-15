Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Baylor 22-9, Iowa State 24-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Baylor Bears and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at T-Mobile Center in a Big 12 postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Baylor had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They walked away with a 68-56 victory over the Bearcats on Thursday.

Baylor's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Yves Missi, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. Less helpful for Baylor was Jalen Bridges' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

In what's become a running theme this season, Iowa State gave their fans yet another huge win on Thursday. They blew past the Wildcats 76-57.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Iowa State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Robert Jones, who scored 18 points along with three steals and three blocks. Jones didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against Kansas State on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Tre King, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Bears are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 23-9 record this season. As for the Cyclones, their victory bumped their record up to 25-7.

Baylor is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last eight times they've played Iowa State.

Baylor skirted past Iowa State 70-68 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Baylor since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Iowa State is a slight 2-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.