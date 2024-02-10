Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Western Kentucky 16-7, Jax. State 12-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Jax. State Gamecocks are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

La. Tech typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Western Kentucky proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 81-76. The win made it back-to-back wins for Western Kentucky.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 14 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Jax. State proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 79-68 victory over the Bearkats.

The Hilltoppers' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-7. As for the Gamecocks, the win got them back to even at 12-12.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Kentucky beat the Gamecocks 80-69 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won both of the games they've played against Jax. State in the last 8 years.