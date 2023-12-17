Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Kansas State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Kansas State is up 34-31 over Nebraska.

Kansas State entered the game having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Nebraska step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Nebraska 8-2, Kansas State 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will head out on the road to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Even though Nebraska has not done well against Michigan State recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Cornhuskers came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 77-70.

Juwan Gary was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, Kansas State waltzed into their match last Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They strolled past the Tigers with points to spare, taking the game 75-60.

Kansas State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Arthur Kaluma out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Cam Carter was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with eight rebounds.

The Cornhuskers' win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 8-2.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Nebraska haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Kansas State, though, as they've been averaging 14.7 turnovers per game. Given Nebraska's sizeable advantage in that area, Kansas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nebraska is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Kansas State is a 5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Kansas State has won both of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last 2 years.