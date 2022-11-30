Who's Playing

Navy @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Navy 5-1; Lipscomb 4-2

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Navy Midshipmen will be on the road. They will take on the Lipscomb Bisons at noon ET on Wednesday at Allen Arena. Last year, the Midshipmen and Lipscomb were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

Navy didn't have too much trouble with the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at home this past Saturday as they won 75-59.

As for the Bisons, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They snuck past the Chattanooga Mocs with a 72-66 victory last week. Lipscomb relied on the efforts of forward Jacob Ognacevic, who had 21 points, and guard Will Pruitt, who had 13 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Navy is now 5-1 while Lipscomb sits at 4-2. The Midshipmen are 3-1 after wins this year, Lipscomb 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lipscomb won one game and tied two games in their last three contests with Navy.