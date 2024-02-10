Who's Playing

Pepperdine 9-16, LMU 10-13

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

What to Know

After three games on the road, LMU is heading back home. They and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gersten Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored LMU last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Toreros by a score of 79-77. The close game was extra heartbreaking for LMU, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

Despite their loss, LMU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Justice Hill, who scored 19 points along with five assists, was perhaps the best of all. Hill is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Lars Thiemann, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dons. Pepperdine has struggled against the Dons recently, as their game on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Like Pepperdine, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Houston Mallette led the charge by scoring 19 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jevon Porter, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Lions dropped their record down to 10-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Waves, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season.

LMU beat the Waves 68-61 in their previous matchup back in January. Does LMU have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Waves turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

LMU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.