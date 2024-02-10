Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Alabama 16-7, LSU 12-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama is 8-2 against the Tigers since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Alabama unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. The contest between them and the Tigers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Crimson Tide falling 99-81 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 161.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Alabama's defeat came about despite a quality game from Mark Sears, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. Sears is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last six games he's played. Another player making a difference was Grant Nelson, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

Alabama struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact LSU found out the hard way on Wednesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 88-68 walloping at the hands of the Volunteers. LSU was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-27.

Despite their loss, LSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Will Baker, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Trae Hannibal was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with 11 rebounds and two steals.

The Crimson Tide's defeat dropped their record down to 16-7. As for the Tigers, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Alabama took their win against the Tigers in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a conclusive 109-88. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Alabama has won 8 out of their last 10 games against LSU.