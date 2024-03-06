Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Fordham 12-17, Massachusetts 19-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Fordham Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 6th at Mullins Center. Fordham is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Fordham found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 82-69 to the Hawks.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kyle Rose, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Romad Dean was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and 12 rebounds.

Even though Massachusetts has not done well against Davidson recently (they were 1-7 in their previous eight matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Minutemen had just enough and edged the Wildcats out 69-67. 69 seems to be a good number for Massachusetts as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Matt Cross, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Rams' loss dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Minutemen, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-10 record this season.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fordham is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-7 against the spread).

Odds

Massachusetts is a big 9.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Fordham has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.