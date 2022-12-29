Who's Playing

South Florida @ Memphis

Current Records: South Florida 7-6; Memphis 10-3

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulls and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. South Florida hasn't won a game against Memphis since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The stars were brightly shining for South Florida in a 92-73 win over the New Jersey Tech Highlanders last week. Four players on South Florida scored in the double digits: guard Selton Miguel (23), guard Tyler Harris (22), center Russel Tchewa (14), and guard Jamir Chaplin (13).

Meanwhile, Memphis was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They took their contest against the Alabama State Hornets last Wednesday by a conclusive 83-61 score. It was another big night for the Tigers' forward DeAndre Williams, who had 25 points along with seven boards.

Their wins bumped the Bulls to 7-6 and Memphis to 10-3. In South Florida's victory, Tyler Harris shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six assists and Selton Miguel had 23 points. We'll see if Memphis have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 13 games against South Florida.