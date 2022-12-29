Who's Playing
South Florida @ Memphis
Current Records: South Florida 7-6; Memphis 10-3
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulls and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. South Florida hasn't won a game against Memphis since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The stars were brightly shining for South Florida in a 92-73 win over the New Jersey Tech Highlanders last week. Four players on South Florida scored in the double digits: guard Selton Miguel (23), guard Tyler Harris (22), center Russel Tchewa (14), and guard Jamir Chaplin (13).
Meanwhile, Memphis was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They took their contest against the Alabama State Hornets last Wednesday by a conclusive 83-61 score. It was another big night for the Tigers' forward DeAndre Williams, who had 25 points along with seven boards.
Their wins bumped the Bulls to 7-6 and Memphis to 10-3. In South Florida's victory, Tyler Harris shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six assists and Selton Miguel had 23 points. We'll see if Memphis have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Memphis have won nine out of their last 13 games against South Florida.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Memphis 73 vs. South Florida 64
- Mar 02, 2021 - Memphis 73 vs. South Florida 52
- Dec 29, 2020 - Memphis 58 vs. South Florida 57
- Feb 08, 2020 - South Florida 75 vs. Memphis 73
- Jan 12, 2020 - Memphis 68 vs. South Florida 64
- Feb 02, 2019 - South Florida 84 vs. Memphis 78
- Mar 08, 2018 - Memphis 79 vs. South Florida 77
- Mar 01, 2018 - South Florida 75 vs. Memphis 51
- Jan 31, 2018 - Memphis 86 vs. South Florida 74
- Feb 02, 2017 - Memphis 85 vs. South Florida 75
- Jan 14, 2017 - Memphis 62 vs. South Florida 56
- Feb 20, 2016 - South Florida 80 vs. Memphis 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Memphis 71 vs. South Florida 56