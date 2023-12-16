Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: La Salle 8-2, Miami 7-2

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

What to Know

Miami is 3-0 against La Salle since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Miami Hurricanes will be home for the holidays to greet the La Salle Explorers at 12:00 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Miami will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Miami managed to keep up with Colorado until halftime on Sunday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Hurricanes were dealt a punishing 90-63 defeat at the hands of the Buffaloes. Miami found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the defeat, Miami had strong showings from Matthew Cleveland, who scored 17 points, and Norchad Omier, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Cleveland continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

La Salle aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They took down the Leopards 67-51.

La Salle got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jhamir Brickus out in front who scored 14 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Andres Marrero was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

The Hurricanes' defeat dropped their record down to 7-2. As for the Explorers, their win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Miami hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.2 points per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Miami against La Salle in their previous matchup back in November of 2018 as the squad secured a 85-49 victory. With Miami ahead 49-18 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Miami has won all of the games they've played against La Salle in the last 8 years.