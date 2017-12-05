WATCH: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo makes appearance on Judge Mathis

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has one national championship, seven Final Four appearances and now one incredible appearance on TV's The Judge Mathis Show.

A clip of his appearance, which will air on Dec. 7, made the YouTube rounds on Tuesday. In the show, Izzo was more than just a spectator, as Judge Mathis pointed him out of the crowd and gave him a special shoutout while simultaneously ragging on a defendant who claimed to be an Ohio State fan.

Mathis' daughter served as a student-assistant to Izzo and went on to be a lawyer. So Mathis made sure to note that in what turned out to be a free recruiting pitch for Izzo on television.

"He's a great man," Mathis said of Izzo. "My daughter was a student assistant to him, and she finished at the top of her class and is now a lawyer. So you best send your children to Michigan State!"

Mathis wasn't done.

"About 80-90 percent of his basketball players graduate, even the pro ball players."

Let's check with Izzo and see if he approves of this stroke of public relations geniusness.