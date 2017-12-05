WATCH: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo makes appearance on Judge Mathis
The judge even gave Izzo a special shoutout
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has one national championship, seven Final Four appearances and now one incredible appearance on TV's The Judge Mathis Show.
A clip of his appearance, which will air on Dec. 7, made the YouTube rounds on Tuesday. In the show, Izzo was more than just a spectator, as Judge Mathis pointed him out of the crowd and gave him a special shoutout while simultaneously ragging on a defendant who claimed to be an Ohio State fan.
Mathis' daughter served as a student-assistant to Izzo and went on to be a lawyer. So Mathis made sure to note that in what turned out to be a free recruiting pitch for Izzo on television.
"He's a great man," Mathis said of Izzo. "My daughter was a student assistant to him, and she finished at the top of her class and is now a lawyer. So you best send your children to Michigan State!"
Mathis wasn't done.
"About 80-90 percent of his basketball players graduate, even the pro ball players."
Let's check with Izzo and see if he approves of this stroke of public relations geniusness.
