Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Oakland 6-5, Michigan State 5-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Michigan State is 8-0 against Oakland since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Michigan State Spartans will be home for the holidays to greet the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Michigan State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Bears as the Spartans made off with a 88-64 win. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Michigan State, Michigan State is are in good company: they have won five matchups by 20 points or more this season.

Tyson Walker was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 25 points along with five steals. The team also got some help courtesy of A.J. Hoggard, who scored 14 points along with five assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Golden Grizzlies earned a 77-63 victory over the Eagles last Friday. The over/under was set at 139.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The win got the Spartans back to even at 5-5. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-5.

Michigan State beat Oakland 67-54 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will Michigan State repeat their success, or does Oakland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan State has won all of the games they've played against Oakland in the last 8 years.