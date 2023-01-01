Who's Playing

Drake @ Missouri State

Current Records: Drake 11-3; Missouri State 6-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Drake Bulldogs will be on the road. The Bulldogs and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Great Southern Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 66-62 and Drake taking the second 79-78.

The Valparaiso Beacons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. Drake managed a 68-63 victory over Valpo. Drake got double-digit scores from four players: forward Darnell Brodie (19), guard Tucker DeVries (18), guard Garrett Sturtz (14), and guard Roman Penn (10).

Meanwhile, the Bears were expected to lose against the Northern Iowa Panthers this past Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for MSU in a 79-67 win over Northern Iowa. Forward Dalen Ridgnal was the offensive standout of the matchup for MSU, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Drake is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.

The Bulldogs got away with a 79-78 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved the Bears out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bears as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Drake have won ten out of their last 17 games against Missouri State.