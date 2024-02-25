Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Iona 13-13, Mt St Mary's 11-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iona is 4-0 against the Mountaineers since February of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The pair will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Knott Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Iona suffered their closest loss since January 7th on Friday. They fell just short of the Broncs by a score of 78-75. Iona has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Peacocks. Mt St Mary's didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Gaels have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-13 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-16.

Iona strolled past the Mountaineers when the teams last played back in January by a score of 87-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iona since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Iona has won all of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last year.