LIU Sharks @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: LIU 1-9, Mt St Mary's 4-7

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Mt St Mary's has been on the road for four straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the LIU Sharks at 1:00 p.m. ET at Knott Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Mt St Mary's pushed their score all the way to 82 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 94-82 to the Bulldogs.

Despite the defeat, Mt St Mary's had strong showings from Dakota Leffew, who scored 26 points along with five assists and three steals, and De'Shayne Montgomery, who scored 23 points along with three steals. Montgomery continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Scarlet Knights an easy 83-61 win.

Despite their loss, LIU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tana Kopa, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kopa has scored all season. C.J. Delancy was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

The Mountaineers' loss dropped their record down to 4-7. As for the Sharks, their loss was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 1-9.

Looking ahead, Mt St Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points.

Mt St Mary's came up short against LIU in their previous meeting back in February of 2022, falling 66-61. Can Mt St Mary's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Mt St Mary's is a big 14-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LIU.