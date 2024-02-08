Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: UMKC 10-14, N. Dak. State 10-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMKC has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Dak. State Bison will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Scheels Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.9% worse than the opposition, a fact UMKC found out the hard way on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 71-56 to the Tommies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UMKC in their matchups with the Tommies: they've now lost three in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UMKC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a 91-75 finish the last time they played, N. Dak. State and the Fighting Hawks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bison fell just short of the Fighting Hawks by a score of 60-58.

The Roos' loss dropped their record down to 10-14. As for the Bison, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-13 record this season.

UMKC and the Bison were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Roos came up empty-handed after a 92-91 loss. Can UMKC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Dak. State and UMKC both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.