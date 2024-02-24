Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Ohio 14-12, N. Illinois 9-17

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Illinois will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. N. Illinois and the Bobcats are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The point spread may have favored N. Illinois last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-63 to the Cardinals. N. Illinois has not had much luck with the Cardinals recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats beat the Golden Flashes 63-57 on Tuesday.

The Huskies have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 13 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-17 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-12.

While only Ohio took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

N. Illinois opened the new year with a less-than-successful 78-66 loss to the Bobcats. Will N. Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Ohio is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Illinois and Ohio both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.