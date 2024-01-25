Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: PFW 13-7, N. Kentucky 11-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the N. Kentucky Norse are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at Truist Arena. PFW is staggering into the matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while N. Kentucky will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

PFW and Clev. State couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Mastodons fell 75-68 to the Vikings on Saturday. PFW has struggled against Clev. State recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, a fact N. Kentucky proved on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Phoenix with a sharp 74-52 victory.

The Mastodons have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-7 record this season. As for the Norse, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: PFW have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes per game this season. Given PFW's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.

PFW was able to grind out a solid win over N. Kentucky when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 73-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for PFW since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 8 games against PFW.