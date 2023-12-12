Who's Playing

N. New Mexico Eagles @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: N. New Mexico 0-0, N. Mex. State 4-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

What to Know

N. New Mexico is 0-6 against N. Mex. State since February of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The N. New Mexico Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the N. Mex. State Aggies at 9:30 p.m. ET at Pan American Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

N. New Mexico's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They suffered a bruising 81-60 loss at the hands of the Bears. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. New Mexico in their matchups with N. Colorado: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State was expected to have a tough go of it last Saturday and that exactly how things played out. There's no need to mince words: the Aggies lost to the Lobos, and the Aggies lost bad. The score wound up at 106-62. N. Mex. State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-32.

Despite their defeat, N. Mex. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Femi Odukale, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Kaosi Ezeagu was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds.

N. Mex. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as New Mexico racked up 24 assists.

The Eagles' loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-0. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.8 points per game. As for the Aggies, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

N. New Mexico took a serious blow against N. Mex. State when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 95-53. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point N. New Mexico was down 48-20.

Series History

N. Mex. State has won all of the games they've played against N. New Mexico in the last 7 years.