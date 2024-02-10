Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Michigan 8-15, Nebraska 16-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Michigan, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wolverines beat the Badgers 72-68.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tarris Reed Jr., who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Reed Jr. hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games.

Nebraska has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 80-68 to the Wildcats on Wednesday. Nebraska found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 13 to 3 on offense.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brice Williams, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. He didn't help Nebraska's cause all that much against the Fighting Illini on Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Wolverines' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-15. As for the Cornhuskers, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 16-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Michigan's way against the Cornhuskers in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the Wolverines made off with a 93-72 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Michigan has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.