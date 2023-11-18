Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Portland 3-1, Nevada 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack will be playing in front of their home fans against the Portland Pilots at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada is coming into the contest hot, having won their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Nevada proved on Wednesday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 88-41 win over the Tigers. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-15.

Nevada can attribute much of their success to Nick Davidson, who scored 11 points along with 9 rebounds, and Kenan Blackshear, who scored 12 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Portland last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-65 to the Tigers. The loss was Portland's first of the season.

Tyler Robertson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Tyler Harris was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 3 steals.

The Wolf Pack's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Pilots, they bumped their record down to 3-1 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Looking ahead, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nevada have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Nevada is a big 13.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

