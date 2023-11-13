Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: SF Austin 1-1, Northwestern State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northwestern State Demons will be playing at home against the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Prather Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Northwestern State and Tulane couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The matchup between both teams wasn't particularly close, with the Demons falling 88-71.

Despite the loss, Northwestern State had strong showings from JT Warren, who earned 13 points, and Ryan Forrest, who earned 23 points.

Meanwhile, SF Austin fought the good fight in their overtime match against Middle Tennessee on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 67-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blue Raiders. SF Austin found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense.

The Demons' loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Lumberjacks, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Northwestern State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 18-12 record against the spread.

Northwestern State was able to grind out a solid win over SF Austin in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 102-96. Will Northwestern State repeat their success, or does SF Austin have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SF Austin is a big 12-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.