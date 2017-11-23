WATCH: Notre Dame's Mike Brey celebrates Maui Invitational title shirtless
Brey's team overcame a 16-point deficit to top Wichita State in the Maui finale
After his team overcame a 16-point deficit to dump No. 6 Wichita State in the final seconds of the Maui Invitational championship, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey opted to take the lead on the locker room celebration with his team. Shirtless.
Fittingly, he did it all with a lei around his neck as he fist-pumped and flexed his muscles with excitement.
Say what you will about Brey's attire (or lack thereof), but it's hard to argue with the results. Maui Mike's 13th-ranked Notre Dame squad improved to 6-0 on the season, including 3-0 in the Aloha State, thanks to a stunning comeback to top the Shockers 67-66.
You do you, Brey. You do you.
-
ND comes back from 16 to shock Wich. St.
No. 13 Irish led for only 22 seconds as a pair of late free throws lifted them to a Maui finale...
-
Beverly lifts NC State past No. 2 Zona
Freshman overcomes plenty before he even puts on a jersey and then sparks signature win for...
-
Fort Wayne player flops on Calipari
Officials didn't buy the flop, but the Mastadons player gets an A-plus for his acting effo...
-
Barnes turns Tennessee around
It's early, but the Vols appear to finally be heading in the right direction
-
Vandy lands second five-star for 2018
Shittu is the highest rated Vandy commitment since .. Darius Garland, who committed last w...
-
Podcast: Loss of Porter hurts Mizzou
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also preview the PK80-Phil Knight Invitational
Add a Comment