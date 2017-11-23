WATCH: Notre Dame's Mike Brey celebrates Maui Invitational title shirtless

Brey's team overcame a 16-point deficit to top Wichita State in the Maui finale

After his team overcame a 16-point deficit to dump No. 6 Wichita State in the final seconds of the Maui Invitational championship, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey opted to take the lead on the locker room celebration with his team. Shirtless.

Fittingly, he did it all with a lei around his neck as he fist-pumped and flexed his muscles with excitement.

Say what you will about Brey's attire (or lack thereof), but it's hard to argue with the results. Maui Mike's 13th-ranked Notre Dame squad improved to 6-0 on the season, including 3-0 in the Aloha State, thanks to a stunning comeback to top the Shockers 67-66.

You do you, Brey. You do you.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories