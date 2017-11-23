WATCH: Notre Dame's Mike Brey celebrates Maui Invitational title shirtless

After his team overcame a 16-point deficit to dump No. 6 Wichita State in the final seconds of the Maui Invitational championship, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey opted to take the lead on the locker room celebration with his team. Shirtless.

Fittingly, he did it all with a lei around his neck as he fist-pumped and flexed his muscles with excitement.

And you thought Maui Mike Brey’s sideline attire was casual ...



MAUI CHAMPS!!!#NDinMaui pic.twitter.com/VDA32cCweH — Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) November 23, 2017

Say what you will about Brey's attire (or lack thereof), but it's hard to argue with the results. Maui Mike's 13th-ranked Notre Dame squad improved to 6-0 on the season, including 3-0 in the Aloha State, thanks to a stunning comeback to top the Shockers 67-66.

You do you, Brey. You do you.