Watch Ohio State vs. Gonzaga online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

No. 4 seed Gonzaga will meet No. 5 seed Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. It will be the second time they meet this season.

Both the Buckeyes and Bulldogs arrived in the Round of 32 in similar fashion: By thwarting upset bids in the first rounds.

The two teams combined to win their first round games by 12 points, but the March mantra of "survive and advance" applies to everyone. They did that and avoided early exits, which sets up a tantalizing Saturday showdown between two of the more talented teams in the West Region, with a Sweet 16 appearance at stake.

Earlier this season in late-November, the Bulldogs romped Ohio State 86-59 on a neutral court. Can the Buckeyes get long-awaited revenge?

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 4 seed Gonzaga



The Gonzaga Bulldogs nearly upchucked a nine-point halftime lead to UNC Greensboro in the first round, but the experience -- and youth -- eventually won out for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs were on full-blown upset alert before freshman Zach Norvell Jr. put the game on ice late. He had 15 points and three rebounds, behind Johnathan Williams' 19 and Josh Perkins' 16.

About No. 5 seed Ohio State



The Buckeyes of Ohio State attempted 40 3-pointers in their first round showdown against South Dakota State. Although they hit on only 12 (30 percent), they got monster performances from Keita Bates-Diop and Kam Williams to pace them to a first round victory.

Viewing Information

Location : Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho

: Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho Dates : Saturday, March 17



: Saturday, March 17 TV : TBD



: TBD Stream: March Madness Live

