Who's Playing

Kansas @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Kansas 20-5; Oklahoma State 16-9

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 4-12 against the #5 Kansas Jayhawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Oklahoma State and the Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Cowboys beat the Iowa State Cyclones 64-56 this past Saturday. Oklahoma State's guard John-Michael Wright filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, everything went Kansas' way against the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday as they made off with a 78-55 victory. The oddsmakers were on Kansas' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Forward Jalen Wilson and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. were among the main playmakers for the Jayhawks as the former had 18 points and five assists along with five steals and five rebounds and the latter had 16 points. Wilson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Texas Longhorns last Monday.

The wins brought the Cowboys up to 16-9 and Kansas to 20-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma State has allowed their opponents an average of 7.5 steals per game, the 29th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Oklahoma State, the Jayhawks come into the game boasting the 23rd most steals per game in college basketball at nine. In other words, Oklahoma State will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.