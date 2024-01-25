Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 10-11, Oral Roberts 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Oral Roberts is 9-1 against Neb.-Omaha since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Oral Roberts' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 72-67 to the Bison. Oral Roberts found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 13 to 3 on offense.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Neb.-Omaha last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Roos by a score of 74-72. Neb.-Omaha has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Golden Eagles have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Mavericks, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oral Roberts haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Oral Roberts is a 4-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.