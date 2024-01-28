Halftime Report

Oral Roberts is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Southern Dak. St. 37-26.

If Oral Roberts keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-11 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Dak. St. will have to make due with a 12-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 12-9, Oral Roberts 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Mabee Center. Oral Roberts does have the home-court advantage, but Southern Dak. St. is expected to win by two points.

Southern Dak. St. entered their tilt with UMKC with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Jackrabbits walked away with a 75-66 win over the Roos on Thursday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern Dak. St. to victory, but perhaps none more so than William Kyle III, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Matt Mims, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Mavericks by a score of 74-67.

Oral Roberts' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Issac McBride, who scored 22 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jailen Bedford, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds.

The Jackrabbits' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-9. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.6 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 9-11.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Southern Dak. St. and Oral Roberts are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Southern Dak. St. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Dak. St. came up short against Oral Roberts when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 69-65. Can Southern Dak. St. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Dak. St. is a slight 2-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oral Roberts.