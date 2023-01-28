Who's Playing

Utah @ Oregon

Current Records: Utah 15-7; Oregon 12-9

What to Know

The Utah Utes haven't won a game against the Oregon Ducks since Dec. 29 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Utes and Oregon will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Utah and the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 63-44 win on the road. Utah can attribute much of their success to guard Rollie Worster, who had 12 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Oregon proved too difficult a challenge. The Ducks snuck past the Buffaloes with a 75-69 victory. Oregon's forward Quincy Guerrier filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points in addition to six boards.

The Utes are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah is now 15-7 while Oregon sits at 12-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.7 on average. But Oregon is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the 18th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.1. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Ducks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ducks, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oregon have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Utah.