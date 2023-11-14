Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: St. Francis 0-3, Penn State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The St. Francis Red Flash's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 14th at Bryce Jordan Center. St. Francis might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Saturday.

St. Francis was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. They suffered a painful 82-59 loss at the hands of the Broncos. St. Francis was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-24.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cam Gregory, who earned 12 points. Less helpful for St. Francis was Carlos Lopez Jr.'s abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Penn State's game on Friday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 74-65 victory over the Mountain Hawks. The win made it back-to-back wins for Penn State.

Qudus Wahab was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 11 points and 18 rebounds. Less helpful for Penn State was Zach Hicks' abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Red Flash bumped their record down to 0-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 51.7 points per game. As for the Nittany Lions, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Francis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 22.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.