Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Penn State

Current Records: Rutgers 17-11; Penn State 17-11

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Bryce Jordan Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, RU now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The matchup between the Scarlet Knights and the Michigan Wolverines this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with RU falling 58-45 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Thursday Penn State sidestepped the Ohio State Buckeyes for a 75-71 win. Penn State's guard Jalen Pickett did his thing and had 23 points.

RU is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Nebraska Cornhuskers Feb. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with an 82-72. In other words, don't count the Nittany Lions out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Penn State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.