Who's Playing
Rutgers @ Penn State
Current Records: Rutgers 17-11; Penn State 17-11
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Bryce Jordan Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, RU now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The matchup between the Scarlet Knights and the Michigan Wolverines this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with RU falling 58-45 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Thursday Penn State sidestepped the Ohio State Buckeyes for a 75-71 win. Penn State's guard Jalen Pickett did his thing and had 23 points.
RU is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Nebraska Cornhuskers Feb. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with an 82-72. In other words, don't count the Nittany Lions out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Penn State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Rutgers 65 vs. Penn State 45
- Mar 06, 2022 - Rutgers 59 vs. Penn State 58
- Jan 11, 2022 - Penn State 66 vs. Rutgers 49
- Jan 21, 2021 - Penn State 75 vs. Rutgers 67
- Feb 26, 2020 - Penn State 65 vs. Rutgers 64
- Jan 07, 2020 - Rutgers 72 vs. Penn State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - Penn State 66 vs. Rutgers 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Rutgers 64 vs. Penn State 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Penn State 60 vs. Rutgers 43
- Feb 04, 2017 - Rutgers 70 vs. Penn State 68
- Jan 01, 2017 - Penn State 60 vs. Rutgers 47
- Feb 20, 2016 - Penn State 70 vs. Rutgers 58