Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 5-4, PFW 10-1

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hilliard Gates Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the PFW Mastodons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hilliard Gates Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Wildcats earned a 80-71 victory over the Bulldogs. The win made it back-to-back wins for Bethune-Cook.

Meanwhile, PFW entered their tilt with SE Missouri State with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Mastodons walked away with an 89-80 win over the Redhawks on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, as PFW's was.

The Wildcats now have a winning record of 5-4. As for the Mastodons, their win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-1.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Bethune-Cook. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Bethune-Cook.'s sizeable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.