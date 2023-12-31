Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Detroit 0-14, PFW 12-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Hilliard Gates Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Hilliard Gates Center. The timing is sure in PFW's favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Detroit has not had much luck on the away from home, with 12 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Even though PFW has not done well against N. Kentucky recently (they were 1-6 in their previous seven matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Mastodons walked away with a 73-60 victory over the Norse. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as PFW did.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Detroit on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-55 to the Jaguars.

The Mastodons have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-2 record this season. As for the Titans, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-14.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: PFW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 60.9 points per game. The only thing between PFW and another offensive beatdown is Detroit. Will they be able to keep them contained?

PFW came up short against Detroit in their previous meeting back in February, falling 81-68. Thankfully for PFW, Antoine Davis (who scored 38 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Detroit has won 5 out of their last 9 games against PFW.