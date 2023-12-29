Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: N. Kentucky 7-6, PFW 11-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hilliard Gates Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

What to Know

N. Kentucky is 6-1 against PFW since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hilliard Gates Center. Neither N. Kentucky nor PFW could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for N. Kentucky and boy were they right. They took a serious blow against the Gaels last Thursday, falling 92-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Kentucky has scored all season.

N. Kentucky's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Trey Robinson, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds, and Jeramiah Israel who scored eight points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Robinson has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N. Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, PFW unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak last Wednesday. They fell 62-48 to the Panthers. PFW found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 18 to 5 on offense.

The Norse's loss dropped their record down to 7-6. As for the Mastodons, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-2.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Kentucky just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've made 47.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Kentucky beat PFW 63-50 when the teams last played back in February. Will N. Kentucky repeat their success, or does PFW have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

PFW is a 4.5-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 7 games against PFW.