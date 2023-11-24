Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Oregon State 3-2, Pittsburgh 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will face off against the Oregon State Beavers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

After a string of four wins, Pittsburgh's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 86-71 to the Gators.

Despite their loss, Pittsburgh saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zack Austin, who scored 10 points along with 9 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Beavers ended up a good deal behind the Bears on Wednesday and lost 88-72. Oregon State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Oregon State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. DaJohn Craig, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 4-1 and the Beavers to 3-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Pittsburgh hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.6 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.