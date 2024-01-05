Who's Playing
Rider Broncs @ Quinnipiac Bobcats
Current Records: Rider 3-10, Quinnipiac 9-4
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
What to Know
After three games on the road, Quinnipiac is heading back home. The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Rider Broncs will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at M&T Bank Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Quinnipiac and Florida didn't disappoint and broke past the 163 point over/under on Saturday. The Bobcats found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 97-72 punch to the gut against the Gators. Quinnipiac was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-29.
Despite the defeat, Quinnipiac had strong showings from Alexis Reyes, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds, and Matt Balanc, who scored 15 points.
Even though they lost, Quinnipiac were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Rider found out the hard way on Friday. There's no need to mince words: the Broncs lost to the Nittany Lions, and the Broncs lost bad. The score wound up at 90-63. Rider has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Bobcats' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-4. As for the Broncs, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rider struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking ahead, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Quinnipiac's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-2-1 record against the spread vs Rider over their last ten matchups.
Odds
Quinnipiac is a 4-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 148.5 points.
Series History
Quinnipiac has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rider.
- Feb 19, 2023 - Quinnipiac 90 vs. Rider 88
- Jan 06, 2023 - Quinnipiac 72 vs. Rider 63
- Jan 19, 2022 - Quinnipiac 73 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 14, 2022 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Rider 70
- Feb 21, 2021 - Quinnipiac 93 vs. Rider 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Rider 64
- Feb 16, 2020 - Rider 79 vs. Quinnipiac 63
- Jan 07, 2020 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Rider 61
- Feb 12, 2019 - Quinnipiac 98 vs. Rider 88
- Jan 05, 2019 - Rider 72 vs. Quinnipiac 67