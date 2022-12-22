Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 2-11; Saint Joseph's 5-6

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will be home for the holidays to greet the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Saint Joseph's should still be feeling good after a win, while Central Connecticut State will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Hawks strolled past the Sacred Heart Pioneers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 77-59. Saint Joseph's' guard Cameron Brown looked sharp as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 66-55 to the Army West Point Black Knights.

Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Hawks' victory brought them up to 5-6 while the Blue Devils' loss pulled them down to 2-11. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Saint Joseph's has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Central Connecticut State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.65

Odds

The Hawks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.