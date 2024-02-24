Halftime Report

Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: George Wash. 14-12, Saint Louis 9-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Wash. Colonials and the Saint Louis Billikens are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with nine consecutive losses for George Wash. and three for the Billikens.

George Wash. and the Hawks couldn't quite live up to the 160.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Colonials took a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks. George Wash. has not had much luck with the Hawks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

George Wash.'s loss came about despite a quality game from James Bishop IV, who scored 32 points. Another player making a difference was Jacoi Hutchinson, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Billikens ended up a good deal behind the Dukes on Tuesday and lost 81-66.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Bradley Ezewiro, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Terrence Hargrove Jr., who scored 17 points.

The Colonials have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-12 record this season. As for the Billikens, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-17.

George Wash. will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog. Both teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 10-15.

George Wash. came up short against the Billikens in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 81-74. Can George Wash. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Louis is a 4.5-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..