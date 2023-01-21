Who's Playing
Brigham Young @ San Francisco
Current Records: Brigham Young 14-8; San Francisco 13-9
What to Know
The San Francisco Dons will play host again and welcome the Brigham Young Cougars to War Memorial Gymnasium, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday. The Dons will be strutting in after a victory while BYU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
San Francisco took their contest against the Pacific Tigers on Thursday by a conclusive 78-57 score.
Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, falling 83-76.
Barring any buzzer beaters, San Francisco is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
San Francisco didn't have too much trouble with BYU when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 75-63. The Dons' win shoved BYU out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Dons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brigham Young have won ten out of their last 15 games against San Francisco.
- Mar 05, 2022 - San Francisco 75 vs. Brigham Young 63
- Feb 03, 2022 - San Francisco 73 vs. Brigham Young 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Brigham Young 71 vs. San Francisco 69
- Feb 25, 2021 - Brigham Young 79 vs. San Francisco 73
- Jan 16, 2021 - Brigham Young 72 vs. San Francisco 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - Brigham Young 90 vs. San Francisco 76
- Jan 25, 2020 - San Francisco 83 vs. Brigham Young 82
- Feb 21, 2019 - San Francisco 77 vs. Brigham Young 71
- Jan 19, 2019 - San Francisco 82 vs. Brigham Young 63
- Feb 10, 2018 - Brigham Young 75 vs. San Francisco 73
- Jan 04, 2018 - Brigham Young 69 vs. San Francisco 59
- Feb 11, 2017 - Brigham Young 68 vs. San Francisco 52
- Jan 12, 2017 - Brigham Young 85 vs. San Francisco 75
- Feb 11, 2016 - Brigham Young 114 vs. San Francisco 89
- Jan 09, 2016 - Brigham Young 102 vs. San Francisco 92