Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ San Francisco

Current Records: Brigham Young 14-8; San Francisco 13-9

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons will play host again and welcome the Brigham Young Cougars to War Memorial Gymnasium, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday. The Dons will be strutting in after a victory while BYU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

San Francisco took their contest against the Pacific Tigers on Thursday by a conclusive 78-57 score.

Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, falling 83-76.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Francisco is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

San Francisco didn't have too much trouble with BYU when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 75-63. The Dons' win shoved BYU out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Dons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brigham Young have won ten out of their last 15 games against San Francisco.