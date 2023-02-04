Who's Playing

Wyoming @ San Jose State

Current Records: Wyoming 7-14; San Jose State 13-9

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans haven't won a contest against the Wyoming Cowboys since Jan. 13 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. SJSU and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Cowboys will be strutting in after a win while SJSU will be stumbling in from a loss.

SJSU was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 72-51 defeat to the San Diego State Aztecs. Guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Wyoming took their matchup against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday by a conclusive 85-62 score. The Cowboys can attribute much of their success to forward Hunter Thompson, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards, and guard Hunter Maldonado, who had 14 points and eight assists along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spartans are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

SJSU is now 13-9 while Wyoming sits at 7-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: SJSU is 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 7.7 on average. Wyomings have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Spartans slightly, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wyoming have won 12 out of their last 13 games against San Jose State.