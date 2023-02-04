Who's Playing
Wyoming @ San Jose State
Current Records: Wyoming 7-14; San Jose State 13-9
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans haven't won a contest against the Wyoming Cowboys since Jan. 13 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. SJSU and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Cowboys will be strutting in after a win while SJSU will be stumbling in from a loss.
SJSU was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 72-51 defeat to the San Diego State Aztecs. Guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Wyoming took their matchup against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday by a conclusive 85-62 score. The Cowboys can attribute much of their success to forward Hunter Thompson, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards, and guard Hunter Maldonado, who had 14 points and eight assists along with six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spartans are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
SJSU is now 13-9 while Wyoming sits at 7-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: SJSU is 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 7.7 on average. Wyomings have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Spartans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Spartans slightly, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wyoming have won 12 out of their last 13 games against San Jose State.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Wyoming 74 vs. San Jose State 52
- Jan 19, 2022 - Wyoming 84 vs. San Jose State 69
- Mar 10, 2021 - Wyoming 111 vs. San Jose State 80
- Feb 01, 2020 - Wyoming 71 vs. San Jose State 66
- Mar 06, 2019 - Wyoming 81 vs. San Jose State 71
- Jan 23, 2019 - Wyoming 59 vs. San Jose State 46
- Mar 07, 2018 - Wyoming 74 vs. San Jose State 61
- Feb 17, 2018 - Wyoming 89 vs. San Jose State 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - Wyoming 90 vs. San Jose State 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Wyoming 74 vs. San Jose State 62
- Jan 18, 2017 - Wyoming 80 vs. San Jose State 70
- Mar 02, 2016 - Wyoming 81 vs. San Jose State 78
- Jan 13, 2016 - San Jose State 62 vs. Wyoming 55