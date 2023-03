Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Santa Barbara

Regular Season Records: California Riverside 22-11; Santa Barbara 25-7

What to Know

The Santa Barbara Gauchos and the California Riverside Highlanders are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Dollar Loan Center in the third round of the Big West Conference Tourney.

The Gauchos netted a 64-54 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs on Thursday. Santa Barbara's guard Ajay Mitchell did his thing and had 24 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, California Riverside earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They captured a comfortable 68-52 victory over the UC Davis Aggies. Guard Zyon Pullin (19 points) was the top scorer for California Riverside.

When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, Santa Barbara lost to California Riverside on the road by a decisive 74-63 margin. Can the Gauchos avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Series History

Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 15 games against California Riverside.