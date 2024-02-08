Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-16, SF Austin 13-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

What to Know

SF Austin is 5-0 against the Vaqueros since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.4% worse than the opposition, a fact SF Austin found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 75-64 to the Texans.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They suffered a bruising 79-59 loss at the hands of the Thunderbirds. UT-Rio Grande Valley was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-28.

The Lumberjacks have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-9 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, they dropped their record down to 6-16 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

SF Austin was able to grind out a solid win over the Vaqueros in their previous meeting back in January, winning 85-78. Will SF Austin repeat their success, or do the Vaqueros have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin has won all of the games they've played against UT-Rio Grande Valley in the last 2 years.