Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ South Florida

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 2-9; South Florida 6-6

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders will square off against the South Florida Bulls on the road at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Yuengling Center. The Highlanders earned a 60-57 win in their most recent game against South Florida in November of 2015.

New Jersey Tech beat the Niagara Purple Eagles 62-53 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hofstra Pride on Monday, winning 77-70. South Florida got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tyler Harris (19), guard Jamir Chaplin (14), center Russel Tchewa (13), and guard Selton Miguel (10).

New Jersey Tech have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped New Jersey Tech to 2-9 and South Florida to 6-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Bulls are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

New Jersey Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.