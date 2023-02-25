Who's Playing

SMU @ South Florida

Current Records: SMU 10-18; South Florida 12-16

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. SMU and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Yuengling Center. Bragging rights belong to the Mustangs for now since they're up 9-3 across their past 12 matchups.

SMU strolled past the East Carolina Pirates with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 86-70. Among those leading the charge for SMU was forward Samuell Williamson, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Florida beat the UCF Knights 82-75 on Wednesday. South Florida got double-digit scores from four players: guard Selton Miguel (14), guard Ryan Conwell (14), guard Tyler Harris (13), and forward Keyshawn Bryant (13).

Their wins bumped the Mustangs to 10-18 and the Bulls to 12-16. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU have won nine out of their last 12 games against South Florida.