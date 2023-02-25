Who's Playing
SMU @ South Florida
Current Records: SMU 10-18; South Florida 12-16
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. SMU and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Yuengling Center. Bragging rights belong to the Mustangs for now since they're up 9-3 across their past 12 matchups.
SMU strolled past the East Carolina Pirates with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 86-70. Among those leading the charge for SMU was forward Samuell Williamson, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, South Florida beat the UCF Knights 82-75 on Wednesday. South Florida got double-digit scores from four players: guard Selton Miguel (14), guard Ryan Conwell (14), guard Tyler Harris (13), and forward Keyshawn Bryant (13).
Their wins bumped the Mustangs to 10-18 and the Bulls to 12-16. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
Series History
SMU have won nine out of their last 12 games against South Florida.
- Jan 29, 2023 - SMU 82 vs. South Florida 80
- Jan 26, 2022 - SMU 74 vs. South Florida 54
- Jan 12, 2022 - SMU 77 vs. South Florida 65
- Mar 07, 2020 - South Florida 61 vs. SMU 60
- Jan 01, 2020 - SMU 82 vs. South Florida 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - SMU 77 vs. South Florida 71
- Feb 07, 2019 - South Florida 67 vs. SMU 66
- Mar 04, 2018 - South Florida 65 vs. SMU 54
- Dec 31, 2017 - SMU 79 vs. South Florida 39
- Jan 07, 2017 - SMU 84 vs. South Florida 65
- Feb 07, 2016 - SMU 92 vs. South Florida 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - SMU 72 vs. South Florida 58