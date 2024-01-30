Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: VCU 13-7, St. Bona. 12-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the VCU Rams and the St. Bona. Bonnies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at Reilly Center. VCU is looking to tack on another W to their 11-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Rams were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wildcats, taking the game 63-58.

VCU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Toibu Lawal out in front who scored 13 points along with six rebounds. Max Shulga was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five rebounds.

St. Bona. has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Hawks with a sharp 91-72 win on Friday. The oddsmakers were on St. Bona.'s side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

St. Bona.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Daryl Banks III, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 5 assists. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Chad Venning, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds.

The Rams are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season. As for the Bonnies, their victory bumped their record up to 12-7.

VCU will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the four-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

VCU opened the new year with a less-than-successful 89-78 defeat to St. Bona. Can VCU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Bona. is a 4-point favorite against VCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against VCU.